State House dismiss claims seeking extra money

President William Ruto alongside first lady Rachel [File, Standard]

State House says it has not sought any additional funding outside the original budget for the 2025-26 financial year.

State House Comptroller, Katoo Ole Metito, appeared before the National Assembly Committee on National Administration and Internal Security, chaired by Narok West MP, Gabriel Tongoyo, where he explained that their original budget was slashed by half, causing a huge deficit and subsequently affecting their activities.