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Ruto calls for new Africa-France partnership based on equality

By Mate Tongola | May. 12, 2026
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President Ruto chairing a roundtable on peace and security on the sidelines of the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto has called for a reset of Africa’s partnership with France, urging a shift from aid-driven relations to cooperation grounded in sovereign equality, mutual respect, and shared economic responsibility.

Speaking on Tuesday during the opening of the Africa Forward Summit at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Ruto said Africa’s future depends on building win-win partnerships centred on investment, value creation, and sustainable growth rather than dependency.

“The times before us demand stronger cooperation, renewed multilateralism, and partnerships grounded not in hierarchy, but in sovereign equality, mutual respect, and shared responsibility,” Ruto said.

At the same time, he stated that Africa must decisively move away from overreliance on external support and instead harness its own financial resources to drive development across the continent.

“Africa today holds more than $4 trillion in long-term domestic savings, including over $1 trillion in pension and insurance assets, and more than $500 billion in central bank reserves,” he said.

The President noted that Africa’s development priorities should now focus on reforming the global financial system, expanding infrastructure, accelerating green industrialisation, and investing in youth skills, innovation and artificial intelligence.

He added that such reforms would position Africa as an equal player in global development while unlocking economic opportunities for future generations.

The summit was co-chaired by Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron and brought together 24 heads of state, five prime ministers, four vice-presidents, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, and African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, among other global leaders.

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Africa Forward Summit President William Ruto French President Emmanuel Macron
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