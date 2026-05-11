Mothers: The quiet hands that hold the world

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Mothers are portrayed as the quiet foundation of families, culture and society across generations. [iStockphoto]

My beloved daughters, sisters, and mothers of Kenya, though a day may have passed since the world marked International Women’s Day, the importance of women can never be confined to a single date on the calendar. Their influence stretches quietly across generations, like a river flowing beneath the surface of a nation.

Across this beautiful country, from the fishing villages along Lake Victoria to the green hills of Central Kenya, from the sweeping plains of the Rift Valley to the warm winds of the Coast, one truth remains constant: a nation stands or falls on the wisdom of its women!

Long before governments existed, before constitutions were debated, before universities, courts, and parliaments rose from concrete and ambition, there was the African home. That humble space of cooking stones, evening fires, laughter, tears, discipline, and prayer was the first school of humanity. Not merely as a homemaker, but as the silent architect of society itself.

Men may stand in public squares and speak loudly. They may occupy offices, issue directives, and shake hands in corridors of power. But before those men ever addressed the world, they first passed through the careful hands of a mother.

Watchful eyes

Our elders understood this deeply. They knew culture is not first written in books. It is whispered into the soul of a child long before the child understands language. It begins in lullabies, in stories told beside the fireplace, in prayers murmured over sleeping children, and in the watchful eyes of a mother guarding the fragile future placed in her care.

When children fell sick in the old days, mothers became doctors, counsellors, and prayer warriors all at once. Some mixed herbs and medicine with their own saliva and gently placed them into the child’s mouth. To modern minds, this may seem unusual, but symbolically it reflected something profound: life flowing from the mother into the child.

That weak child would later grow strong enough to herd cattle, teach, preach and lead communities. Such is the mysterious power.

Among the Kalenjin, mothers tied the Leketyet, that sacred thread of prayer and protection. It was more than an ornament. It was hope tied quietly around the lives of sons and daughters. When young men returned safely from danger, mothers celebrated knowing their prayers had stood guard where physical strength could not.

Among the Luhya, hospitality itself became a sacred art directed largely by women. Every portion of a meal carried meaning. Every visitor was welcomed with dignity. Food was not simply served; it was arranged according to relationship, age, and respect. Through such practices, women quietly taught order, honour, and belonging.

Hospitality, our mothers understood, is not accidental. It is a culture performed with grace.

But perhaps the deepest wisdom of women lies not only in cultural traditions, but also in spiritual intelligence.

When Abigail’s foolish husband insulted David, he marched toward their household, consumed with anger. Yet Abigail sensed danger before others did. Quietly and wisely, she prepared gifts and went out to meet David with humility and wisdom.

Her words calmed a man ready for war. And through her wisdom, an entire household was saved.

That is the power of a wise woman: she sees trouble while it is still only a shadow on the horizon.

Hannah carried the pain of barrenness quietly, yet refused to let bitterness consume her spirit. Instead, she prayed with tears so deep that only heaven understood them. From those prayers came Samuel, one of the greatest prophets in biblical history.

Hannah reminds us that the quiet prayers of a mother can shape the destiny of a nation.

The mother in Proverbs 31. She wakes before dawn, feeds her household, manages resources, and clothes her family with dignity. Scripture says: “Her children rise and call her blessed.”

That woman still exists in Kenya today.

She is the mother who reads the emotional weather of the home better than a meteorologist reads the skies. She notices immediately when the father returns, troubled or burdened by life. Before conflict erupts, she quietly redirects the children.

“My son, greet your father respectfully and continue with your studies.”

“My daughter, today is not the day to argue.”

Tension dissolves

And just like that, tension dissolves before it becomes destruction.

That is wisdom.

A wise mother understands that words spoken in anger can wound deeply. She therefore becomes the quiet shield protecting her children from unnecessary collisions with authority.

Sometimes, she creates tasks so the children appear hardworking when the father arrives home.

“Look at your son,” she says proudly. “He completed that work on his own.”

The boy himself knows he was chased around the compound to finish it, but the mother is not lying. She is negotiating peace and securing blessings for her children.

And mothers love with a depth that defies explanation.

A father may occasionally lose patience with a struggling child. Human beings are imperfect. But the mother remains even for: The child who finishes last in school, the one who embarrasses the family, the son or daughter society has already given up on.

The mother still appears at school meetings under the hot sun. She still apologises where necessary. She still kneels in prayer long after others have stopped believing.

When the mob picks up stones and tyres, the mother shields.

When others speak curses, she whispers blessings.

Many successful men and women walking proudly through life today would have become ruins were it not for the prayers, patience, and courage of their mothers.

Behind many polished titles stands a mother who sacrificed quietly. Behind many successful lives stands a woman who refused to stop believing.

That is why mothers must be honoured! Not merely with speeches and celebrations once a year, but with genuine respect and appreciation.

As we continue reflecting on the place of women in society, may we never forget the wisdom, sacrifice, and spiritual strength they carry so naturally.

They guard their homes like watchful shepherds…

They speak peace when anger rises…

The daughters are balancing education, faith, and culture with grace…

We salute you.

May your wisdom continue guiding our homes.

May your courage continue to strengthen our nation. And may God continue blessing the women whose quiet prayers still hold Kenya together.