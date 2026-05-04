Ruto's unfulfilled debt promise pushes Meru County to the brink

A roadside declaration by President William Ruto to help the Meru County Government pay Sh640 million owed to a French investor has come back to haunt the devolved unit.
This follows National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi’s plea to the Senate to approve the withholding of 50 per cent of funds allocated to Meru County for failing to honour the pending bill that has accrued over several years—a move that senators opposed.
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