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How billions are lost yearly through illicit alcohol industry

By Irene Githinji | May. 4, 2026

Illegal Chang'aa brewing on the river banks of Mathare Valley, Nairobi County. [File, Standard]

Kenya loses about Sh120 billion in tax revenue annually due to the illicit alcohol trade, with both the volume and value of the market continuing to grow.

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Illicit Alcohol Alcohol Regulations Counterfeit Alcohol Tax Revenue Loss
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