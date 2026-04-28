MCA aspirant on the run as NACADA exposes illicit alcohol in Nyeri

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Authorities display seized counterfeit alcohol and bottling equipment after a pre-dawn raid uncovered an illicit factory in Nyeri. [Amos Kiarie, Standard]

A sophisticated illicit alcohol production network has been dismantled in Nyeri after a pre-dawn multi-agency raid led by NACADA and the Nyeri County security team uncovered a fully equipped counterfeit bottling plant hidden inside a residential home in the upscale Hekima area, Nyeri County.

Authorities seized thousands of fake alcohol bottles, over 260 litres of ethanol, industrial bottling machines, counterfeit tax stamps, and a distribution vehicle valued at more than Sh10 million. A key suspect, an aspiring Member of County Assembly (MCA) for Mahiga in Othaya constituency, is now being pursued after escaping arrest.

The operation, which began at around 3 am on Monday, marks one of the most significant crackdowns on illicit alcohol in the Mt. Kenya region in recent months, exposing what officials describe as a highly organised supply chain producing and distributing counterfeit alcoholic brands across multiple counties. Authorities display seized counterfeit alcohol and bottling equipment after a pre-dawn raid uncovered an illicit factory in Nyeri. [Amos Kiarie, Standard]

According to Nyeri Central Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Maina Ngunyi, the raid followed weeks of surveillance and intelligence gathering, leading officers directly to the hidden facility.

“Today in the morning we started this operation at 3 am and we have nabbed alcohol, fake KRA stickers, ethanol totalling 260 litres, machines and a vehicle worth more than Sh10 million in Hekima, Nyeri Central constituency,” said Ngunyi.

He added that the operation revealed a deeply entrenched counterfeit ecosystem targeting both local consumers and government revenue systems through fake excise compliance materials.

Investigators recovered a wide range of counterfeit alcoholic products, including well-known brands that had been illegally replicated. Among those seized were Taifa Ice (42 crates), Apple Ice (21 crates), Chrome Vodka 250ml (22 bottles), and Best Classic Gin 250ml (19 bottles). Authorities also confirmed that counterfeit packaging for brands such as FR Bottles, UDV, and Two Cousins was being used to deceive consumers. Authorities display seized counterfeit alcohol and bottling equipment after a pre-dawn raid uncovered an illicit factory in Nyeri. [Amos Kiarie, Standard]

In addition to finished products, officers discovered raw materials and equipment used in the production process. These included 11 jerricans containing ethanol—totalling 260 litres—alongside chemical additives such as citric acid and food colouring used to mimic commercial alcoholic formulations.

Also recovered were two bottling and capping machines, large quantities of counterfeit Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) excise stamps valued at approximately Sh5 million, bottle caps, branded stickers, and packaging materials used to replicate legitimate alcoholic brands.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr Anthony Omerikwa said the operation was a critical breakthrough in the ongoing fight against illicit brews and counterfeit alcohol in the country.

“We are deeply grateful to members of the public who continue to volunteer critical information,” said Dr Omerikwa.

“Their courage and cooperation are instrumental in protecting communities from the harmful effects of alcohol and drug abuse," he added.

He further warned that the agency would intensify its crackdown on illegal alcohol networks, especially those operating under the disguise of residential properties and small-scale businesses.

“We will not relent. The law will be applied decisively regardless of one’s status or location. This operation demonstrates that no one is above accountability,” he added.

Investigators noted that the presence of industrial equipment and chemical processing materials indicated a deliberate attempt to industrialise counterfeit alcohol production within a residential neighbourhood.

"What we have uncovered here is not a small-scale illegal brewing activity, but a deliberate and well-financed attempt to industrialise counterfeit alcohol production within a residential setting. This is a serious threat to public health and law enforcement will pursue all those involved without exception,” said Ngunyi.

The suspected mastermind, who has been identified as a tenant at the raided property and an MCA aspirant in Othaya, reportedly fled moments before officers gained entry. Security agencies have since launched a manhunt and are urging him to surrender to authorities.

Preliminary findings suggest that the distribution network used a Nissan NV200 vehicle—also seized during the raid—to transport counterfeit products to various outlets.

DCC Maina Ngunyi emphasised that the seized materials represent not only a public health risk but also a significant loss of government revenue due to tax evasion through counterfeit excise stamps.

“The scale of what we have recovered shows how much revenue is being lost and how deeply these networks are entrenched. We are committed to dismantling them completely,” he said.

The raid comes amid a nationwide directive to intensify enforcement against illicit alcohol and drug trafficking, with NACADA and security agencies pledging sustained operations targeting both manufacturers and distributors.

Authorities have urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, noting that community intelligence played a key role in the success of the Nyeri operation.

“We continue to urge members of the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious activities related to illicit alcohol production or distribution. Community cooperation remains our strongest weapon in dismantling these criminal networks and safeguarding public health,” Ngunyi said.