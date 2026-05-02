10 people killed as heavy rains, floods hit parts of Kenya

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Several vehicles were swept away, and businesses submerged in floodwaters after heavy rains poured in Nairobi. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

At least 10 people have been killed amid the ongoing heavy rains and flooding, with the Eastern region recording the highest number of fatalities.

Updating on the situation across the country, the National Police Service said on Friday evening that rescue efforts are underway in several affected areas.

“So far, a total of 10 people have sadly lost their lives, with the highest number, seven, reported in the Eastern region,” police said.

The police also reported damage to two bridges; Mwena in Kwale County and Ngomeni in Kitui County, disrupting transport and access in parts of the Coast and Eastern regions.

In Elgeyo Marakwet County, a landslide was reported in Tambach Sub-County, posing further risks to residents and infrastructure. A response team has been dispatched to assess the situation.

“Emergency response teams are actively on the ground conducting rescue operations, assisting affected communities, and working to restore access and critical services,” the statement read in part.

Police added that they are working with relevant agencies to protect lives and provide support where needed.

Authorities have urged residents, especially those in high-risk areas, to remain vigilant, avoid flooded zones.

The alert follows almost a week of heavy rains in Nairobi and several other parts of Kenya, resulting in flash floods, mudslides and landslides in high-risk areas.