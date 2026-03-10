×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Floods death toll rises to 49 as thousands displaced nationwide

By Fred Kagonye | Mar. 10, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Vehicles remain partially submerged in floodwaters after heavy rainfall caused severe water accumulation on streets in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 06, 2026.  [AFP]

The number of people killed in the Friday, March 6, 2026, floods nationwide has risen to 49, according to National Police Service spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga.

“Additionally, a total of 2,624 families have been displaced from their homes. Infrastructure and property have also been damaged in various parts of the country, including 16 police stations that have been affected,” he said.

According to Nyaga, police officers in collaboration with multi-agency teams were still conducting search and rescue for missing and evacuating residents in vulnerable areas, as well as providing security.

“Our officers, in collaboration with other multi-agency response teams, remain actively deployed on the ground.”

He said that officers were working to mitigate the challenges to ensure the continued delivery of services as the government faced growing criticism over the handling of the disaster.

Some Kenyans have questioned the government's preparedness to handle disasters, given that the heavy rains had been forecast by the Kenya Meteorological Department.

“As the rains persist, we urge all members of the public to exercise extreme caution and continue following updates and safety advisories issued by the Kenya Meteorological Department and other relevant government agencies,” said Nyaga.

This comes as post-mortems of those killed in the Nairobi deluge continue at the Nairobi Funeral Home.

Activist Fred Ojiro of the Vocal Africa lobby group called on the government to set up information channels to help families trace missing relatives and get updates on post-mortem examinations.

The activist said that on Tuesday, March 10, a total of 15 post-mortem exercises were set to take place, but only eight families showed for the exercise, and three exercises took place on Monday.

In the last update by the government on Monday, Public Service Geoffrey Ruku said that Nairobi County accounted for the highest number of deaths with 27, including 21 men, three women, and three minors.

He said about 207 people were injured, while more than 50,000 were displaced, and more than 607 livestock had died. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Flood Victims Nairobi Floods Death Toll Muchiri Nyaga
.

Latest Stories

Showdown looms over Minority Leader position
Showdown looms over Minority Leader position
Politics
By Josphat Thiongó
1 hr ago
How victims of floods died, autopsy reveals as families recount their agony
National
By Okumu Modachi
2 hrs ago
Drought is not an Emergency, it is a Governance choice
Opinion
By Mary Mwiti
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Uganda outfoxed Ruto into ceding control of Kenya Pipeline
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
How Uganda outfoxed Ruto into ceding control of Kenya Pipeline
10-point agenda team 'failed to meet Raila's demands'
By Ndungu Gachane 3 hrs ago
10-point agenda team 'failed to meet Raila's demands'
Motorist sues NTSA over instant traffic fines
By Kamau Muthoni and Pkemoi Ngeno 3 hrs ago
Motorist sues NTSA over instant traffic fines
Revealed: Why more local companies are shutting down
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Revealed: Why more local companies are shutting down
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved