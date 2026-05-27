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WHO chief says DR Congo facing 'catastrophic collision' of Ebola and war

By AFP | May. 27, 2026
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A health worker (R) measures the temperature of a patient (2nd L) suspected of having Ebola as she is transported by motorcycle taxi to Rwampara Hospital in Ituri, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 26, 2026. [AFP]

The World Health Organization chief warned Wednesday that conflict raging in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo was dramatically complicating efforts to rein in a deadly Ebola outbreak and urged an immediate ceasefire.

"Eastern DRC now faces a catastrophic collision of disease and conflict with the Ebola outbreak in Ituri province outpacing the response," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

The WHO has recorded 10 confirmed Ebola deaths and 220 suspected deaths in DRC since mid-May, while also recording a further 900 suspected cases since Kinshasa declared the outbreak on May 15.

The United Nations' health agency said the true spread of the virus was probably much wider. Experts have said it was probably circulating for some time.

Tedros stressed that the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola that is spreading in the DRC had "no approved vaccine nor treatment".

"Stopping this Ebola transmission depends entirely on humanitarian access," he said.

But insecurity is a huge obstacle in eastern DRC, which has been plagued for three decades by conflict involving a litany of armed groups.

State services in rural areas of Ituri province have been largely absent for decades.

Tedros lamented that clashes were "driving mass displacement, pushing exposed contacts into overcrowded camps and severing critical containment corridors".

"Frontline workers are risking everything, while attacks on health facilities make tracking cases and their contacts nearly impossible," he warned.

"We cannot build community trust or isolate the sick while bombs are falling," Tedros insisted.

"We urge all warring parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire to contain this outbreak. To allow us safe and sustained access for medical teams.

"We plea to prioritise human survival above everything else."

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WHO Calls for Ceasefire DRC Ebola outbreak Tedros Adhanom
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