The Standard

PHOTOS: 1O dead as floods wreak havoc

By Standard Team | Mar. 7, 2026
Transport on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway paralysed after River Sultan Hamud burst its banks following heavy rainfall.

About 10 people have been reported in Nairobi alone following heavy rains that pounced on the city Friday.

Nairobi Police Commander George Seda said of the 10 victims, some were swept away by the raging floodwaters, two died while inside their vehicles and two others were electrocuted in separate incidents.

Seda said at least 71 vehicles were trapped at different locations across the city.

He said the death toll could rise as search and rescue operations continue in the hardest-hit areas.

Below is a series of devastating images of the floods.

A section of Enterprise Road in Nairobi's Industrial area was completely blocked after the river burst its banks following the heavy downpour. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]
Several vehicles were swept away, and businesses submerged in floodwaters after heavy rains poured in Nairobi. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]
Several vehicles were swept away, and businesses submerged in floodwaters after heavy rains poured in Nairobi. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]
Several vehicles were swept away, and businesses submerged in floodwaters after heavy rains poured in Nairobi. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]
Several vehicles were swept away, and businesses submerged in floodwaters after heavy rains poured in Nairobi. [Screenshot]

Migori Bridge, which connects Suna West and Suna East constituencies along the Migori–Kisii Highway, has been closed after developing structural weaknesses and is on the verge of collapsing. [Caleb Kingwara, Standard]

Vehicles remain partially submerged in floodwaters after heavy rainfall caused severe water accumulation on streets in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 06, 2026. [AFP]
Vehicles remain partially submerged in floodwaters after heavy rainfall caused severe water accumulation on streets in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 06, 2026. [AFP]

Well-wishers helped retrieve a vehicle that had plunged into a dam in Muguga, Kiambaa in Kiambu County. [Kimaku Chege, Standard]

Vehicles remain partially submerged in floodwaters after heavy rainfall caused severe water accumulation on streets in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 06, 2026. [AFP]

.

