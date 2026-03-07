23 people killed in Nairobi floods as heavy rains paralyse city

Audio By Vocalize

Vehicles remain partially submerged in floodwaters after heavy rainfall caused severe water accumulation on streets in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 06, 2026. [AFP]

At least 23 people have died in Nairobi as of 2:30pm on Saturday, March 7, after heavy rains triggered flooding across the city and other parts of the country, the National Police Service (NPS) Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said.

"The torrential rains have led to significant flooding, unfortunately resulting in 23 fatalities so far, the destruction of property, road closures, and the displacement of residents," said Nyaga.

He said that response teams from NPS and other stakeholders had been deployed, actively responding to distress calls and continuing with search and rescue missions.

"We are pleased to report that 29 people were successfully rescued from various locations and are receiving the necessary support," said the NPS spokesperson.

Earlier in the day while confirming 10 deaths Nairobi Regional Police Commander George Seda said the death toll could rise as rescue teams continue searching for survivors and bodies that may have been submerged in floodwaters.

“So far we have confirmed 10 deaths, but the number could increase as some victims may be trapped in vehicles that were swept away,” Seda told The Standard.

He further confirmed that at least 71 vehicles had been swept away by floodwaters in different parts of the city, warning that the number of damaged vehicles could increase as assessments continue.

According to Seda, eight victims were swept away while walking, riding motorcycles or inside their vehicles, while two others died from electrocution.

The flooding follows heavy evening rains that hit the city during Friday’s rush hour, causing water levels to rise rapidly and blocking major roads and walkways.

Areas most affected included Mbagathi Way, Waiyaki Way, Museum Hill, Kibra, Huruma, Mathare, Baba Dogo, Lucky Summer, Westlands, Lang’ata, South B, South C, Nairobi West, Roysambu, Kahawa West, Umoja, Utawala and the Central Business District. A vehicle submerged at one of the buildings along Enterprise Road in Nairobi's Industrial area following the heavy downpour on Friday, March 6, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Emergency response teams, including the Kenya Defence Forces and the Kenya Red Cross, were deployed across the city to assist stranded residents and respond to distress calls.

Some Kenyans took to social media to criticise both the national and county governments for failing to prepare for flooding, despite many warnings from the Kenya Meteorological Department.

Heavy traffic also built up across major roads as motorists struggled to navigate flooded sections. Roads affected included Waiyaki Way, Mombasa Road, Mbagathi Way, Ngong Road, Thika Superhighway, Kiambu Road and Lang’ata Road.

A police officer directs members of public as they clear trash from a road in Nairobi county following the heavy downpour on Friday, March 6, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Nairobi River and its tributaries swelled, prompting emergency teams to warn residents against attempting to cross them due to strong currents.

Kenya Red Cross Chief Executive Ahmed Idris said rescue efforts had been slowed by heavy traffic across the city.

Separately, Red Cross reported flooding in Wang’chieng Ward in Kisumu County after the Sondu-Miriu River burst its banks, affecting Kobala and Kobuya locations. “Approximately 381 households have been affected, with homesteads and farms flooded and about 56 hectares of farmland destroyed.” Vehicles remain partially submerged in floodwaters after heavy rainfall caused severe water accumulation on streets in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 06, 2026. [AFP]

Kenya MET warned that heavy rains could continue until March 9 and may overwhelm drainage systems in low-lying urban areas.

The Kenya National Highways Authority has urged motorists to avoid overtaking during heavy rains and not attempt to drive through flooded sections of roads.

Motorcyclists and cyclists have been advised to wear reflective jackets for better visibility, while pedestrians were warned to avoid walking close to fast-moving traffic during the rains.