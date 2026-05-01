Win for TSC as Supreme court halts internship programme ruling

In a ruling rendered by a six-judge bench of the apex court led by Chief Justice Martha Koome, and including Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, and Justices William Ouko, Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung'u, and Isaac Lenaola, issued the interim stay of the appellant court ruling allowing the scheme to continue pending the hearing of an appeal filed by TSC.
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