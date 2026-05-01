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Win for TSC as Supreme court halts internship programme ruling

By Nancy Gitonga | May. 1, 2026

Win for TSC as Supreme Court suspends ruling declaring internship programme unconstitutional. [File, Standard]

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has secured a last-minute lifeline after the Supreme Court issued emergency orders halting the implementation of a Court of Appeal judgment that had declared its teacher internship recruitment framework unconstitutional, a ruling that had placed the livelihoods of more than 44,000 junior school teachers in immediate jeopardy.

In a ruling rendered by a six-judge bench of the apex court led by Chief Justice Martha Koome, and including Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, and Justices William Ouko, Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung'u, and Isaac Lenaola, issued the interim stay of the appellant court ruling allowing the scheme to continue pending the hearing of an appeal filed by TSC.

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Teachers Service Commission (TSC) TSC Internship Programme TSC Jobs Supreme Court
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