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Warsame gets JSC nod to replace Ibrahim at the Supreme Court

By Kamau Muthoni | Apr. 30, 2026
Court of Appeal Judge Mohamed Warsame during the interview in Nairobi. [Courtesy]

The Judicial Service Commission has nominated Court of Appeal Judge Mohamed Warsame to replace Justice Mohammed Ibrahim at the Supreme Court.

The senior judge emerged tops in two-day interviews conducted in Nairobi. Chief Justice Martha Koome said Justice Warsame depicted competence and integrity for the position.

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Judge Mohamed Warsame Supreme Court Justice Mohammed Ibrahim Judicial Service Commission
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