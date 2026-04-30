Warsame gets JSC nod to replace Ibrahim at the Supreme Court

The Judicial Service Commission has nominated Court of Appeal Judge Mohamed Warsame to replace Justice Mohammed Ibrahim at the Supreme Court.
The senior judge emerged tops in two-day interviews conducted in Nairobi. Chief Justice Martha Koome said Justice Warsame depicted competence and integrity for the position.
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