State moves to harmonise economic policies amid concerns

A new policy document is in development as the government begins reviewing its previous economic strategies, aiming to overhaul and harmonise them.
This review is driven by concerns that, despite the many policy documents intended to guide enterprises across the economy, most remain unused and ineffective.
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