Former CJ Mutunga appointed patron of continental housing lobby

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Former CJ Willy Mutunga. [File, Standard]

Former Chief Justice Dr Willy Mutunga has been appointed the patron of Nyumba Africa.

Nyumba Africa is a pan-African initiative committed to unlocking diaspora capital for structured, transparent, and impactful real estate and development investments across Africa.

Its core objectives are to restore trust in property markets, improve transparency in land and housing transactions, and create a credible investment ecosystem that connects the African diaspora to verified, high-quality opportunities on the continent.

A central pillar of Nyumba Africa’s mission is to strengthen governance, accountability, and institutional integrity in real estate and development sectors—areas that have historically faced challenges of opacity and fragmented investment channels.

In his acceptance, Mutunga compared the Nyumba Africa initiative to Deng Xiaoping and his comrades' strategy in China after 1978, a foundation for the current situation where China has more billionaires than any other country.

This, he said, is the difference between the Chinese initiative and the Pan-African movement.

In the Deng Xiaoping initiative, they invited the Chinese in the diaspora to invest in China and were afforded similar perks as foreign multinationals.

“The African market is also big, but the political leadership in Africa leaves a lot to be desired. So, what we will have to start doing is talking to political leaders who can take the lead in this matter. Otherwise, a second Berlin Conference of 1884-5 will take place, said Mutunga.

In his book, Adam Smith in Beijing, world-renowned economist Giovanni Arrighi argues that China's economic miracle is not a simple adoption of Western capitalism but a return to its own robust market economy traditions, creating a "Beijing Consensus" to rival the "Washington Consensus".

Mutunga is widely respected for his lifelong commitment to constitutionalism, truth, justice, and institutional transparency.

A consistent emphasis on accountability has defined his career, the rule of law, and the protection of public interest.

Mishael Ondieki, the CEO of Nyumba Africa, stated: "Dr Willy Mutunga’s unwavering dedication to truth, transparency, and institutional integrity aligns deeply with the foundational principles of Nyumba Africa. His guidance will be instrumental in reinforcing our commitment to building a trusted investment ecosystem for Africa and its global diaspora.”

As a patron, Mutunga will provide strategic advisory support focused on governance, transparency frameworks, and institutional strengthening.

He will also support high-level engagement with policymakers, thought leaders, and development partners as Nyumba Africa expands its footprint across Africa and diaspora markets.

With 130 million Africans in the diaspora and a cumulative remittance of $100 billion (Sh12.9 trillion) annually, Nyumba Africa is currently assembling a distinguished council of patrons and advisors drawn from law, economics, governance, academia, and international development to guide its long-term vision and execution.