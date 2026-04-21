Fuel crisis, cost of living force Kenyans back to the streets

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Protesters take to the streets over rising fuel prices and the cost of living. [iStockphoto]

Street protests are expected to resume today as activists push for lower fuel prices and reduced cost of living.

Opposition leaders and youth groups have designated Tuesday as a day of picketing to express dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of fuel prices and broader governance concerns.

Human rights defenders have called on the government to provide security for protesters, saying it is their fundamental right to demonstrate peacefully as guaranteed by the Constitution.

Speaking to The Standard in Nairobi, human rights activist Boniface Mwangi said that if protests help to lower fuel prices, they should proceed.

He said rising fuel prices would affect the country’s economy and urged Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja to allow Kenyans to demonstrate.

“Let the people protest, because protest is one of the most powerful tools for the unheard. Mass demonstrations gave us a multi-party democracy, and protesters do not need permission. It is not a favour; they must be protected by all means,” said Mwangi.

Another activist, Kelvin Simba, said the protests would be people-led.

“We have this plan: we will be on the streets protesting against the increase in fuel prices. I am sure the police are planning to use goons against protesters instead of protecting them. They should ask themselves why we have had these protests year in, year out, and work on improving people’s lives,” he said.

Simba said the protests would remain peaceful unless police failed to provide protection and instead resorted to teargas and force. “We would not want a repeat of what happened during the June 2024 protests. We hope it will be peaceful, and we urge the government to listen to people’s grievances,” he said.

Last week, Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud issued guidelines on public demonstrations following rising tensions linked to increased fuel prices.

On April 16, Mohamud said the Constitution guarantees the right to assemble, demonstrate and present petitions, but stressed that it must be exercised within the law.

He said organisers must notify police between three and 14 days before any planned demonstrations to allow for traffic management, deployment and public safety measures.

Today’s protests mirror the 2024 demonstrations, when youth took to the streets over the high cost of living, taxation measures in the Finance Bill 2024, among other grievances.

Last week, fuel prices rose sharply. In the latest review, the energy regulator increased the price of diesel by Sh40 to Sh206 per litre, while petrol rose by Sh28 to the same level. It said the changes reflected higher global oil and shipping costs, even as the government reduced value-added tax to 13 per cent from 16 per cent.