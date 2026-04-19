Ruto defends fuel prices, cites infrastructure demands

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto during a Sunday service at the African Gospel Church, Karen on April 19, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

President William Ruto has defended the cost of fuel in Kenya, attributing the relatively higher prices to the country’s economic standing and heavy investment in infrastructure, even as he assured hospitals of timely payments under the Social Health Authority (SHA)

Speaking during a Sunday service at the African Gospel Church, the President said comparisons between Kenya and its regional neighbours often ignore key economic differences.

"Kenya is a middle-income country. Our neighbours are the least developed countries. There’s a big difference. If you want to compare Kenya fairly with others, compare Kenya with other middle-income countries. That is how you will get the figures right,” Ruto said.

Fuel prices in Kenya have, in recent months, drawn criticism from consumers and businesses, especially when compared to countries such as Uganda and Tanzania, where pump prices are relatively lower.

However, Ruto maintained that Kenya’s development ambitions come at a cost. He explained that a significant portion of fuel levies is directed toward road construction and maintenance, noting that the country currently maintains over 20,000 kilometres of tarmac roads and is constructing an additional 6,000 kilometres.

“20,000 km of tarmac to maintain here in Kenya is actually the same for the other six or seven East African countries combined. The 6,000 kilometres we are constructing is equivalent to what some neighbouring countries have built over decades,” he said.

Ruto said these investments are part of a broader transformation agenda aimed at raising Kenya’s standards.

“Transformation is not about making peace with mediocrity. We are setting our standards higher, and that comes with increased costs,” he said.

Beyond fuel prices, the President also addressed concerns in the health sector, announcing that the government would release Sh13 billion to hospitals under SHA for the current month, an amount he said reflects improved efficiency compared to the now-defunct NHIF system.

“Tomorrow we will be paying Sh13 billion from SHA to our hospital facilities for this month only. That is what used to be collected in almost six months under NHIF. We have transformed health infrastructure and digitised the system to eliminate manipulation,” Ruto added.

He acknowledged challenges in implementing reforms but insisted the government is committed to ensuring healthcare becomes accessible to all Kenyans.

“We are going to make health a right for all citizens, not a privilege for those who can afford it,” he said, urging faith-based health institutions to continue partnering with the government.