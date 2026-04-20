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Ruto: Why fuel prices are higher in Kenya

By Irene Githinji | Apr. 20, 2026

President William Ruto addresses a crowd. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

President William Ruto has defended current fuel prices, saying it is unfair to compare Kenya with neighbouring countries, which are less developed.

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