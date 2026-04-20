Police retrained to handle gender-based violence

Police IG Douglas Kanja. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The fight against gender-based violence (GBV) has received a significant boost following the validation of a new training curriculum for the National Police Service (NPS).

The College Opportunity-Based Curriculum for Volunteer Service Providers is designed to strengthen officers’ capacity to handle GBV, technology-facilitated GBV (TF-GBV), and related cases.