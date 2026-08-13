'Let Uhuru be!' Jubilee fires back at Ruto

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Former President Uhuru Kenyatta. [Courtesy]

The Jubilee Party has hit back at President William Ruto over his renewed criticism of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing the Kenya Kwanza administration of using the former Head of State as a political scapegoat instead of accounting for its record in government.

Jubilee Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta said the President should stop making Kenyatta the centre of his political attacks and focus on issues affecting Kenyans, including the cost of living, taxation, employment and delivery of government services.

“Let it be said plainly: a government that has been in power for a full term cannot keep campaigning against a man who left office in 2022,” Ole Kenta said.

The statement came after Ruto renewed his attacks on Kenyatta during a political engagement in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, where he accused the retired President of sponsoring Opposition activities.

Ruto also questioned Kenyatta’s record on some of the programmes his administration pursued, including affordable housing, universal healthcare and education.

“Mkipima wale watu, ule sponsor wao, alishindwa na maneno ya Affordable Housing? Alishindwa na mambo ya Universal Health Coverage? Alishindwa na maneno ya kusomesha watoto wetu?” Ruto said.

The remarks have reignited a political debate over Kenyatta’s role in Kenya’s emerging Opposition politics ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kenyatta served as President from 2013 to 2022 before Ruto, then his deputy, succeeded him after the 2022 presidential election. Relations between the two leaders deteriorated during Kenyatta’s second term, particularly after the former President began supporting Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s political bid.

Following the 2022 election, Kenyatta retired from the presidency but remained involved in political and regional activities. His continued public engagements have since attracted criticism from Kenya Kwanza leaders, who have accused him of supporting efforts to mobilise opposition against the Ruto administration.

Jubilee rejected those accusations, saying Kenyatta remained entitled to express his political views as a Kenyan citizen.

Ole Kenta argued that the current administration had been in office long enough to establish its own record and should therefore be judged on its performance rather than its criticism of its predecessor.

“Four years. Four years in office, and still the loudest export of this administration is not roads, not jobs, not the cost of living relief promised at every rally, it is the name Uhuru Kenyatta,” he said.

He accused the government of repeatedly invoking Kenyatta whenever it faced criticism over its policies and performance.

“A retired Head of State, constitutionally entitled to his peace, his privacy, and his opinions like any other Kenyan citizen, remains the government’s favourite subject. Not the economy. Not the hustlers or mamambogas. Not the taxes that keep multiplying faster than the promises that justified them. Uhuru,” Ole Kenta said.

The Jubilee official further dismissed claims that Kenyatta was responsible for Opposition mobilisation, arguing that the former President had consistently spoken as a citizen exercising rights available to other Kenyans.

The claims have also been disputed by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who said Kenyatta had not been financing Opposition political activities.

Speaking during a TV interview on July 28, Sifuna said the former President’s involvement had largely involved encouraging young people to participate in leadership.

“He does not provide financial assistance, maybe just encouraging us,” Sifuna said.

The political exchange comes as parties and political formations position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kenya Kwanza leaders have increasingly linked Kenyatta to the Linda Mwananchi movement and broader Opposition mobilisation, while Opposition figures have sought to distance themselves from claims that the retired President is financing their activities.

Jubilee maintained that Kenyans should instead judge leaders seeking to shape the country’s future based on their policies and performance.

“If retired President Kenyatta’s presence is such a threat, it is only because his record still stands as a mirror this administration would rather not look into,” Ole Kenta said.

He added that Kenyans “did not vote for a government whose main opposition strategy is a man who is no longer even on the ballot,” insisting that the administration should focus on delivering solutions.

“You do not spend four years attacking a private citizen unless his silence would say more than your speeches do,” Ole Kenta said.