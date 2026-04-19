Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

There's more to fuel prices than meets the eye

By XN Iraki | Apr. 19, 2026

A car fuels at Rubis Petrol Station along Mombasa Road, Nairobi, on April 8, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

We have heard of the oil shocks of 1973 and other years. But ours was “live” and on our shores at Sh40 per litre before it came down, half the price of bread.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya's Fuel Prices Iran War VAT On Fuel EPRA
.

Latest Stories

Strathmore experts warn malaria drug resistance rising
Strathmore experts warn malaria drug resistance rising
Health Opinion
By Stephen Wakhu
14 mins ago
Why Akamba community has sued UK government
Crime and Justice
By Stephen Nzioka
21 mins ago
How poor eyesight is failing Kenya's children and fueling road deaths
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How womb bypass saved 'miracle' baby in rare abdominal pregnancy
By Rodgers Otiso 31 mins ago
How womb bypass saved 'miracle' baby in rare abdominal pregnancy
'Maandamano Tuesday': Fuel prices, cost of living push opposition, Gen Z back to the streets
By Steve Mkawale and Yvonne Chepkwony 1 hr ago
'Maandamano Tuesday': Fuel prices, cost of living push opposition, Gen Z back to the streets
Teacher sellouts? Cozy ties with State leaves union chiefs battling revolt
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Teacher sellouts? Cozy ties with State leaves union chiefs battling revolt
Ruto: Why fuel prices are higher in Kenya
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Ruto: Why fuel prices are higher in Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved