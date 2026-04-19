Gachagua: Opposition to call protests over fuel prices, 'failing economy'

The opposition has threatened to proceed with mobilising nationwide mass protests if the government fails to lower fuel prices, even as they accuse President William Ruto's administration of presiding over failed economy.
Addressing a rally in Nairobi's Kawangware slums yesterday, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua maintained that the opposition would not back down on their call for protests, saying that the seven-day ultimatum to Ruto to reduce the pump prices remains in place.
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