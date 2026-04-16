Why Kenya is facing a shortage of marriage certificates

Kenya is facing an apparent shortage of marriage certificates, clergy now say.
The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has criticised the government, accusing it of failing to protect the institution of marriage amid delays and shortages in Christian and civil marriage registration.
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