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Why Kenya is facing a shortage of marriage certificates

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 16, 2026
The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) addressing the media on April 16, 2026. [Wahito Kanyiri, Standard]

Kenya is facing an apparent shortage of marriage certificates, clergy now say.

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has criticised the government, accusing it of failing to protect the institution of marriage  amid delays and shortages in Christian and civil marriage registration.

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Marriage Certificates Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops Nairobi Archbishop Philip Anyolo Shortage of Marriage Certificates
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