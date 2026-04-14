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Legal pressure emerges as key barrier in corruption reporting

By Patrick Vidija | Apr. 14, 2026
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EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud, Justice Patrick Kiage and EACC Chairman David Oginde during the Media workshop at a Nairobi hotel on April 14, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Legal challenges remain a major hurdle for journalists reporting on corruption-related cases.

Zubeidah Kananu, President of the Kenya Editors Guild, said while many journalists across the country remain committed to upholding Chapter Six of the Constitution, there has been a sharp rise in Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs).

She noted that wealthy individuals and entities are increasingly using courts to entangle newsrooms in costly and prolonged litigation, effectively gagging journalists before investigations are even published.

“We cannot talk about investigative reporting without addressing the safety and security of our journalists,” said Kananu, adding, “Those covering crime and high-level corruption are facing unprecedented threats, not just physical or digital violence, but also legal violence.”

Speaking at an Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) media workshop in Nairobi, Kananu said the commission’s investigative findings could help shield journalists reporting in good faith, while proceeds of corruption could be redirected to strengthen investigative and fact-checking desks.

“We therefore call upon the EACC to join us in advocating for a legal environment that protects whistleblowers and journalists alike. When a journalist is threatened over a story in the public interest, the EACC and security agencies must provide a safety perimeter. No journalist should ever have to choose between their life and the truth,” she said.

She noted that the relationship between the media and investigative agencies has traditionally been seen as transactional “you investigate, we report” but said the complexity of modern corruption demands a shift.

“Since our MoU, we have seen renewed vigor in how we collaborate. However, reporting on corruption in 2026 is becoming increasingly hazardous. We are here to ask: How do we make this partnership work when the gates of justice are sometimes used to lock out the truth?” she posed.

Kananu said the Editors’ Guild remains committed to training journalists, upholding ethical standards, and providing a platform for the EACC to engage the public.

“We want our journalists not only to report the who and the what of corruption, but to deeply interrogate the how—the systemic loopholes that allow it to persist,” she said.

Her sentiments were echoed by EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud, who said effective collaboration requires the commission to provide timely information to newsrooms.

“Let this workshop mark a shift from identifying problems to refining shared solutions,” said Mohamud.

He noted that over the past three years, the commission has secured 72 corruption-related convictions, recovered assets worth Sh7.4 billion, and prevented a potential loss of Sh10.74 billion.

Despite this progress, Mohamud said corruption remains prevalent.

EACC Chairman David Oginde said Kenyan society risks normalising corruption, which thrives in secrecy.

“We need vigorous public awareness and push for reforms at sensitizing the public on dangers because currently, corruption has become the greatest source of support,” said Oginde.

Patrick Kiage challenged journalists to anchor their reporting on evidence, maintain independence, invest in knowledge, and embrace collaboration that protects integrity while sustaining pressure for legal reforms.

Kiage noted that while EACC investigators face significant risks, media houses are better placed to amplify public outrage.

“EACC bears the constitutional mandate but newsrooms should not be weak and passive, they should remain vigilant, independent to give life to Chapter Six,” he said.

 

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Related Topics

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs). EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud the Kenya Editors Guild,
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