Court told Nairobi CEC Kerich is on 'official duty' abroad despite conviction for contempt

Nairobi City County Finance CEC Charles Kerich. [File, Standard]

Controversy is surrounding the fate of Nairobi Finance CEC Charles Kerich after conflicting accounts emerged before the High Court on Monday over his whereabouts and employment status.

When the matter came up before Justice Patricia Nyaundi at the Constitutional and Human Rights Division on June 15, 2026, Kerich’s lawyer, Duncan Okatch, said that his client was not on the run as widely reported, but was away on an official trip and was on working leave.