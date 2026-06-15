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No gun and no shooter identified in Rex Masai killing, IPOA tells court

By Nancy Gitonga | Jun. 15, 2026
The late Rex Masai who was killed during the Finance Bill 2024 protests in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The gun used to kill Rex Masai, the bullet that struck him and the spent cartridge were never recovered, IPOA investigator told a Nairobi court on Monday, as the inquest heard how a compromised crime scene and lack of police cooperation has left the killing unsolved two years later.

IPOA senior investigating officer Justin Nyatete, made the revelations during cross-examination by National Police Service Commission lawyer Moses Kipkogei, who pressed him on the fundamental evidentiary gaps that have stalled the inquest into Masai's death during the June 20, 2024, Finance Bill protests.

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