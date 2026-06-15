Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Court orders Mwingi political aspirant Jonathan Ngenga to pay couple Sh1m after failed business deal

By Nancy Gitonga | Jun. 15, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Jonathan Ngenga Ndisya appears before Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina on Monday, June 15, 2026. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

A Mwingi political aspirant has suffered a major blow after a Nairobi court ordered him to refund Sh1 million to a couple over a failed commercial arrangement, marking a sharp setback to his political and business reputation.

The Milimani Small Claims Court ruled that Jonathan Ndisya, who is identified in political circles as Jonathan Ngenga, must repay the money after finding that he had failed to prove claims that the funds were part of a profit-sharing business venture.

Delivering judgment in the case, Magistrate Sheilla Oriwo found that the dispute centred on a financing arrangement rather than a partnership as alleged by the respondent.

“The Claimants instituted this claim seeking the refund of Sh1,120,000, being monies advanced to the Respondent (Ndisya),” the court noted, adding that the funds were linked to alleged supply tenders involving foodstuffs and equipment.

The court heard that Nelly Nyambura and Mugo Nyaga advanced the money in several instalments, including cash payments and M-Pesa transfers, to support what was described as a supply deal targeting a government office.

Ndisya, however, insisted the arrangement was a joint venture dependent on payment from a government client.

He told the court that repayment could only occur after funds were received from the Office of the Deputy President, arguing that no obligation to refund had arisen.

But the court rejected his explanation, finding that no evidence was produced to support the existence of a valid tender or delivery of goods.

It noted that the defence was based on unverified claims.

“The Court is therefore left with bare assertions unsupported by documentary evidence,” the judgment stated.

On jurisdiction, the court dismissed arguments that the matter should be treated as a partnership dispute under the Partnership Act, affirming that it fell within its mandate as a debt recovery claim.

“The jurisdictional objection is accordingly dismissed,” the magistrate ruled.

The court further found that WhatsApp messages, M-Pesa records, and electronic evidence presented by the claimants strongly supported their version of events, showing that the respondent had acknowledged receipt and control of the funds.

In its analysis, the court concluded that the claimants had proved their case on a balance of probabilities and that the respondent failed to justify why the money should not be refunded.

“It is more consistent with a financing arrangement than a partnership relationship,” the court observed, referring to the conduct of the parties.

Consequently, judgment was entered in favour of the couple for Sh1 million, together with interest and costs assessed at Sh50,000.

The court also granted a 30-day stay of execution to allow for a possible appeal.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Jonathan Ndisya Nairobi Court Court Judgment Refund Order
.

Latest Stories

Wilson Airport runway revamp leaves airlines counting losses
Wilson Airport runway revamp leaves airlines counting losses
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
40 mins ago
How Mbadi's 'no new tax' budget may increase cost of doing business
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
40 mins ago
Kenya's forests under siege as development pressure mounts
National
By Jacinta Mutura
40 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Zimbabwean fraudster's firm secures stake in Sh375b JKIA deal
By Macharia Kamau and David Odongo 40 mins ago
Zimbabwean fraudster's firm secures stake in Sh375b JKIA deal
Families agonising over loved ones killed, missing
By Standard Team 40 mins ago
Families agonising over loved ones killed, missing
Matiang'i warns of ID fraud crisis, blames State for enabling cartels
By Irene Githinji 40 mins ago
Matiang'i warns of ID fraud crisis, blames State for enabling cartels
Untouchables: Inside a Cabinet where failure gets rewarded
By Standard Reporter 40 mins ago
Untouchables: Inside a Cabinet where failure gets rewarded
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved