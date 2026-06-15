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Govt allocates Sh55m for bridges as 720 Bura families get land cards

By David Njaaga | Jun. 15, 2026
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Irrigation PS Ephantus Kimotho operates an excavator during the launch of road works at the Bura Irrigation Scheme in Tana River County on Monday, June 15, 2026. [Courtesy].

The government has allocated Sh55 million to build two bridges at the Bura Irrigation Scheme in Tana River County and issued land ownership cards to 720 farming families.

Principal Secretary for Irrigation Ephantus Kimotho launched construction of the Hirimani Bridges at Villages 2 and 6 on Monday, June 15, and distributed Green Cards covering more than 2,000 acres, giving smallholders secure tenure for the first time.

"The issuance of Green Cards will enable farmers to secure ownership of their land and invest confidently in agricultural activities," said Kimotho.

The bridges, each a double-span 20-metre reinforced concrete girder structure, are set for completion within six months, ahead of the one-year contract period, according to the State Department for Irrigation.

Kimotho said the visit fulfilled a presidential directive to expand irrigation infrastructure and formalise land ownership within the scheme.

He also ordered the desilting of irrigation canals, bush clearing and the upgrading of at least 10 kilometres of access roads to ease movement of farmers and produce.

Once complete, the bridges are expected to cut travel time within the scheme, improve surveillance of the main canal during the rainy season and reduce flooding on farms adjoining the Hirimani Laga.

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Related Topics

PS Kimotho Bura Irrigation Scheme Land Ownership Cards Green Cards
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