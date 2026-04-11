DRAMA REVIEW: Students take centre stage to challenge tradition, injustice and social change

Kenyan learners are turning the theatre stage into a powerful arena for social reflection, using storytelling, dance and spoken word to confront some of society’s most pressing issues — from gender equality and cultural traditions to justice, mental health, family conflict and educational inequality.
During the week-long Kenya National Drama and Film Festival at Kagumo Teachers Training College in Nyeri, students demonstrated how creative arts are evolving into a platform for civic dialogue and cultural introspection.
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