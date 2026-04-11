DRAMA REVIEW: Students take centre stage to challenge tradition, injustice and social change

The 64th Kenya National Drama and Film Festival at Kagumo Teachers Training College in Nyeri. The festival is scheduled to end on 17 April,2026. [Kibata Kihu Standard]

Kenyan learners are turning the theatre stage into a powerful arena for social reflection, using storytelling, dance and spoken word to confront some of society’s most pressing issues — from gender equality and cultural traditions to justice, mental health, family conflict and educational inequality.

During the week-long Kenya National Drama and Film Festival at Kagumo Teachers Training College in Nyeri, students demonstrated how creative arts are evolving into a platform for civic dialogue and cultural introspection.