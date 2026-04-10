Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

EPRA issues show-cause notices to petrol stations over alleged fuel price hike

By Okumu Modachi | Apr. 10, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

EPRA issues show-cause notices to petrol stations over alleged fuel price hike. [File, Standard]

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has issued show-cause notices to at least 10 petrol stations across the country over allegations of selling fuel above the regulated pump prices.

The affected outlets include Zabco in Cherangany, One Station (Cherangany), Jjovvis (Trans Nzoia), Milimani (Cherangany), Eqwipetrol Naja (Kirinyaga), and M-7 Kilauty (Trans Nzoia).

Others are CathyJim (Kirinyaga), Clauniz Energy (Kilifi), Safe (Meru), Best Care (Meru), Jakam (Meru), Ecowise Energies (Meru), and Peter Lusweti (Trans Nzoia).

In a letter dated Friday, April 10, EPRA directed the firms to show cause why regulatory action should not be taken against them for allegedly contravening fuel pricing regulations.

“During the exercise, you were found to have contravened the following provisions of the law: retailing petroleum products above the revised maximum pump price for Super Petrol and Automotive Gas Oil contrary to Section 99(1)(n) of the Petroleum Act, Cap 308 of the Laws of Kenya,” the letter signed by Acting EPRA Director General Joseph Oketch reads.

Pursuant to Section 81(2) of the Petroleum Act, the Authority issued the firms with a 14-day notice to respond and explain why their licences should not be suspended or revoked.

EPRA warned that failure to comply within the stipulated period would lead to disciplinary action against the affected stations.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

EPRA Fuel Prices Fuel Shortage
.

Latest Stories

Rejected Claims are not fraud: Why this distinction matters for SHA and UHC
Rejected Claims are not fraud: Why this distinction matters for SHA and UHC
Opinion
By Albert Ogendi
2 hrs ago
Prosecutors yet to receive files in fuel scandal case
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
2 hrs ago
Senator Osotsi attack exposes rising political goonism fears
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Anarchy as goons join political supremacy battles in Nyanza
By Standard Reporter 2 hrs ago
Anarchy as goons join political supremacy battles in Nyanza
Opposition tears into Ruto as Kalonzo moves to lock Ukambani
By Erastus Mulwa 2 hrs ago
Opposition tears into Ruto as Kalonzo moves to lock Ukambani
Prosecutors yet to receive files in fuel scandal case
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 2 hrs ago
Prosecutors yet to receive files in fuel scandal case
Senator Osotsi attack exposes rising political goonism fears
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
Senator Osotsi attack exposes rising political goonism fears
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved