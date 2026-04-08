Ruto nominates new envoys in foreign service shake-up

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President William Ruto has forwarded the nominations to the National Assembly for consideration and approval. [PCS]

The immediate former Commissioner General of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Humphrey Wattanga, has been named as Kenya’s next High Commissioner to Pretoria, South Africa.

Wattanga is among other leaders that President Willian Ruto has announced in a fresh round of nominations and redeployments within the country's foreign service as part of routine diplomatic rotations and efforts to expand the country’s global presence.

In a press statement, Ruto also named Dr Julius Murori Mbijiwe as Ambassador to the Vatican, while Ambassador Irene Maswan has been posted to London, United Kingdom, as a Deputy Ambassador.

Ambassador Judy Muthoni Njau has also been nominated as Deputy Ambassador to Brussels, Belgium, where she will serve at the European Union mission.

"The changes are part of the regular succession cycle in Kenya’s diplomatic missions and are aimed at strengthening the country’s international engagement," the statement read in part.

In line with constitutional requirements governing the appointment of State officers, the President has forwarded the nominations to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.