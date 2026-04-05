Gachagua draws DCI fury after linking Ruto to Sh500m exhibit

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Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addressing the congregation at AIPCA Gakoe church in Kiambu County on April 5, 2026. [Rigathi Gachagua, X]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Sunday it was reviewing remarks made by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during an Easter Sunday church service for potential hate speech, ethnic contempt, and incitement.

The agency warned it would take unspecified action against Gachagua should the allegations be substantiated.

Speaking to the congregation at AIPCA Gakoe church in Kiambu County, Gachagua alleged that Sh500 million recovered from the homes of senior Ministry of Energy and Petroleum officials during a weekend crackdown had been handed directly to President William Ruto.

He framed the arrests as collateral damage in a high-stakes business dispute, claiming the officials were fall guys in an elaborate scheme to manipulate pump prices and defraud Kenyans claiming the president was allegedly short-changed in the deal.

"My DCI sources told me last night they impounded Sh500 million in cash from the homes they searched. This was recorded in the police occurrence book pending investigations to determine the source of the money, suspected to be proceeds of corruption," Gachagua said.

"When Kasongo [Ruto] heard about the money, he forced the officials to resign and ordered the millions delivered to him to settle the matter. William Ruto has taken the exhibit, thus jeopardising the investigation.”

He questioned why the sum was not repossessed through the asset recovery agency.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has now dragged President William Ruto’s name into the latest fuel scandal, which has already seen senior government officials in the energy sector arrested.#Checkpoint pic.twitter.com/tVd5Lz9ygu April 5, 2026

The DCI flatly rejected those claims, accusing Gachagua of attempting to undermine public confidence in the agency and insisting his account misrepresents how exhibits are handled in active investigations.

"Any exhibits, evidence or information that has come to the attention of the DCI in relation to the matter in question is being handled strictly and professionally as provided for in our Service Standing Orders and the laws of Kenya," the agency said in a statement.

Detectives confirmed they were scrutinising Gachagua's remarks including statements he made in the Gikuyu dialect to determine whether any crossed the threshold into incitement.

"The DCI will not hesitate to take appropriate action where the law has been broken, irrespective of the status or position of any individual," the statement read.

The war of words follows the weekend arrests and subsequent resignations of Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban, Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director Joe Sang, and Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General Daniel Kiptoo.

The three are accused of falsifying data on the country's fuel reserves to justify emergency procurement, triggering a costly and irregular purchase.

Gachagua said he had initially defended the officials but reversed course after concluding that the episode was a business turf war between President Ruto and his own lieutenants.

He further claimed that Ruto had personally benefited from oil deals through companies allegedly linked to him, naming Gulf Energy and Stabex International.

That claim was contradicted by Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, who stated that Stabex International was not among the local oil marketers contracted by international oil companies to import fuel cargo into Kenya.