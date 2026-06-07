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Nairobi ACK bishop urges leaders to shun ethnic politics

By Irungu Wahome | Jun. 7, 2026
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Nairobi ACK Diocese Bishop Johnathan Kabiru during the induction and installation of deacons as canons at the ACK St. Stephen's Cathedral on Jogoo Road, Nairobi, on June 6, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Nairobi ACK Diocese Bishop Johnathan Kabiru has urged politicians and Kenyans to embrace unity peace and tolerance ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during the induction and installation of archdeacons, Bishop Kabiru said leaders must prioritise national cohesion over personal political ambitions.

“In the houses of Nairobi, we are all people who come from all over the country and therefore we must shun ethnic politics and tribal issues must never arise at any particular time,” he said.

He announced that the church has intensified civic education, peace and justice programmes to prepare Kenyans for the upcoming elections.

“As we continue getting closer and closer to 2027, a very important year to our nation, we are asking that indeed people remain peaceful and that is why we have peace and justice programmes that are ongoing,” he said.

The bishop urged leaders to tone down political rhetoric, warning that it could fuel divisions and hatred among the people.

At the same time, Kabiru raised concerns over the decay in values and morals among the young people.

He cited the widespread school unrest and the deaths of 16 students in the Utumishi Girls Academy fire tragedy.

The bishop called on the government to roll out counselling programmes to restore morality among the young people.

Kabiru urged the government to be transparent on the Ebola issue to end public speculation.

“And the fears of the people also need to be addressed by the relevant authorities and the different ministries to ensure that the people feel safe within their country,” he said.

During the ceremony, the diocese under Bishop Kabiru inducted and installed several deacons as canons. They will oversee various community and ministry programmes.  

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