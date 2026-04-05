Cash bunkers: Top State officials hoard millions in home vaults

EPRA boss Daniel Kiptoo, KPC MD Joe Sang and Energy PS Liban Mohamed who who were arrested over the alleged importation of substandard fuel. [File, Standard]

When detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) burst into the gated compound of a senior petroleum official in Nairobi's upscale Runda estate, they expected to find documents. Instead, they found money, stacked in bundles, stuffed into wardrobes, and concealed in travel bags.

It emerged that about Sh500 million could have been recovered on Thursday last week during the arrest of three top ministry of energy officials.