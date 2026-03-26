Why parts of Laikipia, Meru and Isiolo have been gazetted as dangerous

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Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen at a past event. [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has declared parts of Laikipia, Meru, and Isiolo counties as security-disturbed and dangerous for a period of 30 days, with the order taking immediate effect.

The declaration, issued through a gazette notice dated March 26, 2026, aims to facilitate a major security operation targeting criminal networks behind recent incidents of insecurity in the affected regions.

Murkomen said the operation will include a mop-up of illegal firearms and follows the deployment of 400 additional police officers to reinforce teams already on the ground.

“We have declared these areas security-disturbed and dangerous to facilitate a major operation to weed out perpetrators of recent criminal activities,” he said, adding that efforts will be intensified until banditry is completely eradicated.

The areas affected include parts of Laikipia North, such as Mugogodo, Sieku, Makuriani and Doldol; Tigania East in Meru County, including Mlima Rasta, Mlima Lombolio, Mworontoi Belt and sections of Nyambene Game Reserve; Igembe North’s Ngatho Dam area; and parts of Isiolo North, including Sarova Game Reserve, Lowarengishu Hills, Mutunyi Hills, and Loruku Hills.

The order took effect at 6:00 p.m. on March 26, 2026, and will remain in force for 30 days, subject to review or extension by the Cabinet Secretary.