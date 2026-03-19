×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Government declares Friday a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr

By Mate Tongola | Mar. 19, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A section of muslims praying at Jamia Mosque, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has declared Friday, March 20, 2026, a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr.

In a Gazette notice dated March 18, Murkomen said the declaration was made in accordance with the Public Holidays Act. He noted that the day will be observed nationwide to commemorate the end of Ramadan.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 2(1) of the Public Holidays Act, Friday, the 20th March, 2026, shall be a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr,” the notice read in part.

Idd-ul-Fitr, also known as the "Festival of breaking the fast," is a three-day Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadhan.

It is celebrated upon the first sighting of the crescent moon, and for Muslims, it is a time of gratitude, communal prayers, family gatherings, and festive meals. 

Ramadhan, the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is currently being observed by nearly two billion Muslims worldwide. The period is marked by fasting, prayer, self-discipline, and spiritual reflection.

This year, fasting began for most Muslim communities on February 18, 2026, following the sighting of the crescent moon. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Idd-ul-Fitr Ramadhan Friday Public Holiday Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen
.

Latest Stories

Maize seed prices cut in State subsidy push
Maize seed prices cut in State subsidy push
Smart Harvest
By Osinde Obare
2 hrs ago
Ruto's varsity funding plan faces collapse under mounting pressure
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
2 hrs ago
Illegal riparian structures in Nairobi to be removed to prevent floods
Nairobi
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

PS Omolo aide was the mastermind of Harambee House racket
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
PS Omolo aide was the mastermind of Harambee House racket
Ruto's varsity funding plan faces collapse under mounting pressure
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
Ruto's varsity funding plan faces collapse under mounting pressure
Inactive phone numbers cannot be sold without user consent, rules court
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Inactive phone numbers cannot be sold without user consent, rules court
Board acknowledges wrangles hurting Nairobi Hospital
By Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
Board acknowledges wrangles hurting Nairobi Hospital
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved