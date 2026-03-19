Government declares Friday a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr

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A section of muslims praying at Jamia Mosque, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has declared Friday, March 20, 2026, a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr.

In a Gazette notice dated March 18, Murkomen said the declaration was made in accordance with the Public Holidays Act. He noted that the day will be observed nationwide to commemorate the end of Ramadan.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 2(1) of the Public Holidays Act, Friday, the 20th March, 2026, shall be a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr,” the notice read in part.

Idd-ul-Fitr, also known as the "Festival of breaking the fast," is a three-day Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadhan.

It is celebrated upon the first sighting of the crescent moon, and for Muslims, it is a time of gratitude, communal prayers, family gatherings, and festive meals.

Ramadhan, the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is currently being observed by nearly two billion Muslims worldwide. The period is marked by fasting, prayer, self-discipline, and spiritual reflection.

This year, fasting began for most Muslim communities on February 18, 2026, following the sighting of the crescent moon.