Technical training gains momentum as youth eye jobs through Wezesha Vijana programme

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Technical training drive lifts youth job hopes in Kenya. [File Courtesy]

The government’s push to strengthen technical and vocational education is beginning to show results, with stakeholders expressing optimism that practical skills training could unlock employment opportunities for thousands of young Kenyans.

This was the focus during a graduation ceremony at PC Kinyanjui Technical Training Institute, where beneficiaries of the Wezesha Vijana programme showcased skills acquired through vocational and digital training.

The initiative, implemented by Catholic Relief Services (CRS) in partnership with the Safaricom Foundation, aims to equip young people with market-driven skills and support them to transition into employment or entrepreneurship.

CRS Kenya Country Manager said the programme was designed to respond to the country’s demographic reality, where young people make up the majority of the population.

“Youth form the biggest bulk of our population currently, and this is an area that needs a lot of support and upskilling,” she said.

She added that for Kenya to achieve sustainable development, there is a need to ensure young people acquire relevant, practical skills aligned with labour market demands.

“For Kenya to be able to develop, there is need to make sure that the youth have the requisite skills, and the skills that are required within the different job markets,” she said.

The programme combines technical training with digital skills development. One such component is the Webcraft programme, a three-and-a-half-month course designed to equip participants with hands-on digital skills.

According to Ken Mwenda, co-founder and managing director at Immoblis, the focus is on shifting young people from passive consumers of technology to active creators.

“The idea was to have them gain practical skills, what can I learn to do, and how can I learn to create.So that our young people are not just passive consumers of technology, but are also active creators and innovators who can solve problems in their communities," he said.

Stakeholders noted that increased government investment in technical training institutions is already bearing fruit, with graduates becoming more industry-ready.

“Over the last few years, the government has paid special attention to developing and equipping technical training colleges, and we are now seeing graduates who are ready for the job market,” said Mwenda.

Beyond skills training, the Wezesha Vijana programme also incorporates entrepreneurship, with graduates receiving business training and start-up tools to help them launch micro-enterprises.

During the ceremony, youth groups were handed equipment to support their ventures, marking a shift towards self-employment as an alternative pathway to job creation.

For many graduates, the programme represents a turning point. Florence Mudane Wanjiku, who trained in plumbing and pipe fitting, expressed optimism about her future.

“I am very happy that I was able to graduate from the programme. They gave us a scholarship, and now I have the skills,” she said.

“I have hope that I will get a job because I have learned how to do plumbing.”

She added that her interest in the field began at a young age and has now turned into a viable career path.

“I used to see people doing it and I was interested. Now I can do it myself, and I even hope to get opportunities abroad,” she said.

The graduation marked a milestone for the programme, with participants from the first and second cohorts completing their training.

It also highlighted the growing role of partnerships between government, private sector and non-governmental organisations in addressing youth unemployment.

While progress is evident, stakeholders emphasised that the real test lies ahead,whether the skills acquired will translate into sustainable employment and income opportunities.

As Kenya continues to invest in technical education, initiatives such as Wezesha Vijana are expected to play a critical role in bridging the gap between training and the job market, offering young people not just skills, but a pathway to economic independence.