Sigh of relief for Wajir youth as 200 graduate with digital skills

Wajir County can now breathe a sigh of relief after some 200 youth graduated with digital skills.

The graduation comes following the successful completion of an intensive digital skills training programme aimed at expanding access to digital opportunities in underserved communities, being implemented by Huawei Kenya, through its flagship DigiTruck programme.

Principal Secretary for Culture, Arts, and Heritage Ummi Bashir underscored the economic importance of digital skills in today’s rapidly evolving world.

“The skills you have acquired over the past six weeks are not just training outcomes; they are economic opportunities. What you have learned through the DigiTruck programme equips you to earn a living, secure employment, or even create jobs for others,” she said, adding, “As we move deeper into a digital world driven by technology and social media, these skills are essential for meaningful participation in today’s economy.”

The DigiTruck programme is implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services and the Ministry of ICT and the Digital Economy, and equips participants with practical competencies in basic ICT literacy, online safety, digital productivity tools, entrepreneurship, and data privacy.

Commending the initiative, Aden Daudi, MP for Wajir East, noted its role in removing barriers to opportunity for young people within the constituency.

Participants receive graduation certificates from the Principal Secretary for Culture, Arts and Heritage, Ummi Bashir. [Courtesy, Huawei]

“The commitment shown by these trainees demonstrates the value of investing time in digital skills. This programme has removed barriers that once limited access to opportunity, especially for young people who relied solely on mobile phones,” he said.

According to him, digital literacy is no longer optional; it is a foundation for empowerment and economic inclusion.

The DigiTruck is a solar-powered mobile classroom designed to deliver free, hands-on digital skills training directly to communities across Kenya, ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital era.

Reaffirming Huawei’s commitment to Kenya’s digital transformation agenda, Yuta Leng, Director of Public Affairs at Huawei Kenya, said the initiative continues to play a critical role in bridging the digital divide.

“Huawei is pleased to partner with the Government of Kenya to train young people in Wajir County in ICT skills, data privacy, and data protection,” said Mr. Leng, adding, “Through initiatives like DigiTruck, we are ensuring that every community has the skills needed to participate meaningfully in the digital economy.”

He said the Wajir East cohort adds to a growing number of beneficiaries across the country who have gained valuable digital skills through the DigiTruck programme.

Leng said Wajir becomes the 40th county to be reached by DigiTruck, bringing the total youth trained to 9,000.

“Huawei Kenya will continue rolling out the initiative nationwide, with plans to reach all counties in Kenya, reinforcing its commitment to digital inclusion, youth empowerment, and national development,” he said.