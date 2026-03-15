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NEMA on the spot as heavy rains expose Nairobi's failing system

By Mike Kihaki | Mar. 15, 2026
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Parts of Nairobi were submerged following heavy rains on March 07, 2026. [Nicholas Biwott, Standard]

Members of the National Assembly Environment, Forestry, and Mining Committee have put the spotlight on the country’s environmental watchdog after heavy rains triggered flooding in Nairobi.

This has exposed what lawmakers described as long-standing failures in the city’s drainage and environmental management systems.

The committee, chaired by Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka, pushed the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) officials to explain the flooding and blocked drainage

witnessed in the capital following heavy rainfall last week.

Lawmakers questioned NEEMA Director General Mamo Mamo over what they termed weak enforcement of environmental regulations, saying the situation had left residents exposed to environmental risks.

“This appears to be a NEMA issue, but planning and the behaviour of the people of Nairobi also come in. NEMA cannot run away from responsibility because at some point you

approve illegal buildings and fail to follow up on enforcement,” Musyoka said.

Last week, floodwaters in several estates submerged roads, homes, and businesses, once again highlighting the vulnerability of the city whenever heavy rains occur.

Responding to the concerns, Mamo acknowledged that Nairobi’s drainage infrastructure remains outdated, tracing many of the problems to systems constructed more than five decades ago.

“The whole problem is around the old drainage system for Nairobi that was done in the 1970s. We also have informal settlements that lack sewer lines and the only option becomes discharging waste into the Nairobi River,” he said.

He added that uncontrolled dumping of waste and encroachment on riparian land had further worsened the situation, clogging waterways and making flooding inevitable during heavy rainfall.

According to the NEMA chief, the Nairobi River Commission is currently working with the agency to map structures built along riverbanks with a view to relocating them.

“Encroachment on riparian land is a serious challenge, but we are working with other agencies to map these areas and come up with a plan to move people away,” Mamo said.

Turkana Central MP Joseph Emathe urged authorities to crack down on illegal construction, saying rapid urbanisation had led to buildings being erected in prohibited areas.

“We see urbanisation coming with many construction sites coming up very fast in Nairobi. We want to see those who break the law dealt with. All buildings erected on riparian land

must be brought down,” Emathe said.

Nominated MP Joseph Wainaina also lamented the deterioration of the Nairobi River, recalling the clean-up campaign led years ago by the late John Michuki.

Meanwhile, Festus Ng'eno, the Principal Secretary in the State Department for Environment and Climate Change, attributed some of the challenges to staffing shortages within

NEMA, saying strengthening the agency would help address many of the environmental problems facing the capital.

The debate comes as William Ruto warned that ongoing rains continue to threaten lives and livelihoods in several parts of the country.

The president said authorities were assisting with rescue and evacuation operations while clearing blocked drainage systems and restoring access roads in affected areas.

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