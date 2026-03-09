Nairobi floods expose lack of climate-resilient building standards

Audio By Vocalize

A car is swept away by raging waters following heavy downpour in Nairobi, on March 7, 2026. Nicholas Biwott, Standard]

Flooding that swept through Nairobi on Friday, March 6, killing 23 people and submerging major roads, has highlighted gaps in the city’s drainage infrastructure and building standards.

By March 9, nationwide fatalities had risen to more than 40, with about 30 reported in Nairobi. Low-lying neighbourhoods, including Mukuru and Mathare, were among the worst affected, while more than 70 vehicles were swept away.

Architect and urban development expert Alfred Omenya noted that the scale of flooding reflects a mismatch between rapid construction and ageing infrastructure.

“You start dealing with the problem of floods from the single development, you start to arrest water there and drain the water there and only direct the excess to a bigger system,” Omenya explained.

National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority CEO Julius Mugun warned that stormwater volumes are overwhelming drainage systems, many of which were not designed to handle current flows.

Some developers are experimenting with designs that reduce runoff.

Les Jardins, a nine-unit residential project in Kitisuru developed by Robin Reecht, recently won Best International Residential Development (2 to 9 Units) 2025/2026 at the International Property Awards in London.

The project incorporates terraces and rooftop gardens that reintroduce vegetation displaced during construction, absorb rainfall and moderate heat.

It also uses compressed straw construction, which lowers embodied carbon compared with conventional stone housing.

Robin Reecht receives the International Property Award for Les Jardins in London, recognising climate-responsive residential design. [Courtesy]

“As African cities compete for capital and talent, the ability to offer lifestyle-driven residential ecosystems is becoming a differentiating factor, and projects like Les Jardins reflect this evolving urban proposition. Beyond location, this international recognition was also driven by its integration of landscape-led design and climate responsiveness,” noted Reecht.

Architects observe that integrating vegetation, permeable landscapes and climate-responsive materials at scale could help Nairobi reduce flood risks and improve resilience to climate change.