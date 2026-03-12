Heavy rains to hit Nairobi over the next 24 hours - weatherman

Audio By Vocalize

A Motorist maneuvering at a flooded part at Links Road in Mombasa County on Monday 6yj June 2025, following the ongoing rainfall. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a warning of moderate to heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours in Nairobi and several surrounding counties, urging residents to prepare for showers and thunderstorms that could disrupt normal activities.

In a forecast released Thursday, March 12, Kenya Met said the rainfall will affect several areas, including Nairobi County, starting from 9:00 pm.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall expected in parts of Nairobi and surrounding counties over the next 24 hours (09:00 today – 09:00 tomorrow),” the department stated.

Residents in Nyeri, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Kiambu, Tharaka-Nithi, Laikipia, and Nyandarua counties have also been advised to brace for showers and thunderstorms through the night and into the afternoon tomorrow.

Cloudy conditions are expected in the morning, gradually giving way to sunny intervals, with a chance of light rain in high-ground areas. Additional showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon.

In Kakamega, Kisumu, Bungoma, Kisii, Migori, Homa Bay, and Nakuru counties, thunderstorms are expected tonight, followed by morning rains and additional showers in the afternoon.

In the northwestern region, Turkana and Samburu counties will have partly cloudy conditions tonight, followed by sunny intervals and light rains over a few places in the morning. Strong southeasterly winds of above 25 knots (12.5 meters per second) are expected over Turkana.

Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, and Isiolo counties will see morning rains, with sunny intervals in the afternoon. Strong southeasterly winds are also forecast over Marsabit.

In the southeastern lowlands, which include Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Taita Taveta, and Kajiado, showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight and again in the afternoon, with light morning rains over a few areas, Met said.

Along the coast, light showers will affect the South Coast tonight, followed by morning and afternoon showers. Thunderstorms are also likely in Kwale, Mombasa, and Kilifi counties in the afternoon.

Motorists and residents are urged to exercise caution, particularly in flood-prone areas, and to stay updated on further forecasts as conditions develop.