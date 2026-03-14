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IMF invokes immunity, seeks removal from Sh13T loan case

By Kamau Muthoni | Mar. 14, 2026

President William Ruto with the IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva in Sharma El-Sheikh, Egypt. [File Courtesy]

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has waved the immunity card to court, saying that it cannot be asked to answer questions over loans it issues.

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