We'll negotiate new IMF loan on own terms, insists Ruto

President William Ruto signs the National Infrastructure Bill into an Act at State House Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto has pushed back against suggestions of a falling out with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), insisting Kenya will engage with the global lender strictly on its own terms and has every right to stand on its own feet.

Speaking at a public forum on Tuesday, Ruto addressed mounting speculation about a standoff with the Fund after negotiations for a new programme concluded in early March without a deal, followed by a blunt social media declaration from his former economic adviser, David Ndii, that "We are not negotiating with the IMF."