Confusion reigns over Ruto plan to anchor Vision 2060 in law

Constitutional experts and political pundits have poked holes in President William Ruto’s intention to integrate his Beyond Vision 2030 plan into law and the constitution, claiming it was a plot to introduce a referendum in bid to fulfill his political ambitions.
The President said it was prudent to anchor Kenya's post-2030 long-term development blueprint in law to ensure future administrations remain committed to the national agenda and to operationalise the development provisions of the Constitution.
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