Confusion reigns over Ruto plan to anchor Vision 2060 in law

President William Ruto during the national conversation on Beyond 2030. [PCS]

Constitutional experts and political pundits have poked holes in President William Ruto’s intention to integrate his Beyond Vision 2030 plan into law and the constitution, claiming it was a plot to introduce a referendum in bid to fulfill his political ambitions.

The President said it was prudent to anchor Kenya's post-2030 long-term development blueprint in law to ensure future administrations remain committed to the national agenda and to operationalise the development provisions of the Constitution.