Parliament passes public participation bill

The National Assembly has passed the Public Participation Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 44 of 2025), which seeks to put in place a framework for the conduct of public participation.
If passed, it will set out how public participation will be conducted going forward, with the mandate going to various public entities to avoid over-legislation.
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