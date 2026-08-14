Parliament passes public participation bill

The Bill was co-sponsored by Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo, and his Ainabkoi counterpart Samuel Chepkong’a. [File]

The National Assembly has passed the Public Participation Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 44 of 2025), which seeks to put in place a framework for the conduct of public participation.

If passed, it will set out how public participation will be conducted going forward, with the mandate going to various public entities to avoid over-legislation.