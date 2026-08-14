How Kindiki and Mudavadi been sidelined in the broad-based committee

To formally begin coalition talks, the Broad-based Government Naivasha retreat gave rise to a 10-member joint committee. It consisted of five members from both the United Democratic Alliance UDA and the Orange Democratic Movement ODM and were tasked to develop a common manifesto that they will present to Kenyans in 2027.

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