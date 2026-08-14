Ruto back to begging IMF as country struggles with debt, empty coffers

CBK Governor Dr Kamau Thugge at Bunge Towers, Nairobi on July 21,2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kenya is bracing for a fresh round of International Monetary Fund (IMF) talks that could impose painful conditions on voters just months before a general election, as President William Ruto's administration once again extends the begging bowl to Washington.

President William Ruto’s government abandoned its previous $3.6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme in March last year after missing various performance targets, which resulted in the cancellation of the ninth review and the loss of roughly Sh110 billion in expected funding plunging the country into a budget crisis.