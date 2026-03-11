Bamburi Cement's Ramadhan food donation targets 30,000 vulnerable Kenyans

Audio By Vocalize

Bamburi Cement's Tawakal Sumba and other officials during their launch of the annual Ramadhan food drive. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Bamburi Cement Plc has expanded its annual Ramadhan Food Drive to benefit at least 30,000 vulnerable Kenyans across counties during the holy month.

The initiative, now in its second year, will support approximately 4,000 families in Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Machakos and Nairobi counties.

This marks a significant scale-up from last year’s programme, reflecting the company’s growing focus on community welfare in regions where it operates.

Speaking during the launch of the food drive, Amsons Group Country Representative Tawakal Rajab Sumba said the expansion demonstrates the company’s commitment to strengthening community support during the holy month.

Sumba explained that the increased reach is designed to help more low-income households navigate the economic pressures that often make it difficult to secure meals during the fasting period.

“This initiative is rooted in compassion and inclusivity. By increasing our reach to 30,000 individuals and expanding into areas such as Matuga, we are deepening our partnership with communities and reinforcing our long-term commitment to social impact,” he said.

He noted that the food drive has grown beyond a simple seasonal donation programme into a structured support system for vulnerable households.

“Ramadhan is a time of reflection, generosity and solidarity. Through this initiative, we want to ensure that families facing economic hardship can observe the holy month with dignity and without worrying about where their next meal will come from,” he said.

For thousands of Muslims observing Ramadhan, Iftar is both a spiritual and communal moment marking the breaking of the fast in the evening.

However, Sumba said that for many vulnerable families, rising living costs have made putting food on the table increasingly challenging.

The expanded programme targets about 4,000 families, equivalent to nearly 30,000 individuals, ensuring more households can break their fast with dignity throughout the holy month.

Sumba also emphasized that the initiative is part of a broader commitment to sustained community engagement in areas where the company operates.

“Our goal is not only to provide immediate relief during Ramadhan but also to build lasting partnerships with the communities we serve. Expanding this programme allows us to reach more families and institutions that need support,” he said.

This year’s drive has also broadened its scope beyond households, extending support to institutions including facilities under the Kenya Prisons Service, as well as orphanages and children’s homes where food insecurity remains a persistent concern.

The programme was officially launched at Afra Hall, signalling the start of coordinated food distribution across the targeted counties.

The relief packages contain essential food items intended to sustain families throughout the fasting period.

The Ramadhan Food Drive was first introduced in 2025 following the acquisition of Bamburi Cement Plc by Amsons Group and has since evolved into one of the company’s flagship corporate social responsibility programmes.