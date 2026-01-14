Uganda suspends KTN hours before General Election

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni. [File, Standard]

Ugandan authorities have ordered the suspension of KTN on the DStv platform just hours before the country heads to the polls in its general election, citing security concerns.

In a statement, MultiChoice said it had received a directive from the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) instructing it to block KTN services in Uganda.

The regulator cited concerns over “content being disseminated on KTN accessed through the DStv platform that may impact public order and national security.”

According to the directive, investigations into the matter are ongoing. However, MultiChoice said it had been instructed to suspend the channel pending further communication from the UCC.

“Accordingly, MultiChoice will proceed with the suspension until we receive communication from UCC authorizing us to restore the channel,” the company said.

The Standard, Standard Digital, and KTN have bravely reported general elections of neighboring countries, including the recent Tanzania polls marred by violence and chaos.

The move comes amid broader restrictions imposed by the government during the election period.

On Tuesday, Ugandan authorities ordered a nationwide shutdown of public internet access and selected mobile services in a bid to curb online misinformation and maintain security.

The UCC directed all licensed mobile network operators and internet service providers to suspend public internet access, halt the sale and registration of new SIM cards, and block outbound data roaming to One Network Area countries.

The suspension took effect on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 6 p.m. and will remain in force until the commission issues a restoration notice.

Ugandans are scheduled to vote on Thursday, January 15, 2026, in presidential and parliamentary elections.