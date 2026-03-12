×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

ODM defends Sifuna's ouster as secretary general, cites indiscipline

By Nancy Gitonga | Mar. 12, 2026
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna contested his ouster as ODM secretary general. [File, Standard]

ODM told the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) on Thursday that the party had a solid and lawful basis for removing Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as Secretary General, citing a pattern they described as inimical to party discipline and cohesion.

Appearing before the tribunal, ODM lawyers led by advocates Samuel Makori, Ken Amondi and Tom Kajwang' argued that Sifuna's removal was not only legally grounded but that the senator had pre-empted the process by rushing to the tribunal before exhausting the party's internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna Political Parties Disputes Tribunal ODM Party ODM Leader Oburu Oginga
.

Latest Stories

Kenya must urgently confront rising political radicalisation
Kenya must urgently confront rising political radicalisation
Opinion
By Zidia Mwazala
2 hrs ago
Why accelerating digital inclusion is key to protecting women online
Opinion
By Khadija Mohammed
2 hrs ago
Final 10 nights of Ramadan mark peak of prayer, seeking forgiveness
National
By Ishaq Jumbe
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gangsters on the loose as police look away, some aid the goons
By Hudson Gumbihi 2 hrs ago
Gangsters on the loose as police look away, some aid the goons
State allocates Sh4.2 billion to universities
By Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
State allocates Sh4.2 billion to universities
Prosecution witness narrates how he killed 43 faithful in Shakahola
By Kelvin Karani 2 hrs ago
Prosecution witness narrates how he killed 43 faithful in Shakahola
MPs grill officials over Sh10.8b cost jump for Talanta Stadium project
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
MPs grill officials over Sh10.8b cost jump for Talanta Stadium project
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved