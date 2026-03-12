ODM defends Sifuna's ouster as secretary general, cites indiscipline

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna contested his ouster as ODM secretary general. [File, Standard]

ODM told the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) on Thursday that the party had a solid and lawful basis for removing Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as Secretary General, citing a pattern they described as inimical to party discipline and cohesion.

Appearing before the tribunal, ODM lawyers led by advocates Samuel Makori, Ken Amondi and Tom Kajwang' argued that Sifuna's removal was not only legally grounded but that the senator had pre-empted the process by rushing to the tribunal before exhausting the party's internal dispute resolution mechanisms.